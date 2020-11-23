Ex-Miss Earth PH Imelda Schweighart, now a singer, says she hates K-pop

Former Miss Earth Philippines Imelda Schweighart is now a singer. Here's the cover art for one of her singles, "Bubba Luva," under the stage name Imelda.

MANILA -- Former Miss Philippines Earth Imelda Schweighart did not hold back in expressing her dislike for K-pop as she encouraged her fellow Filipinos to embrace their own culture through music.

Schweighart, who is now a singer under the stage name Imelda, made the statement in a series of Facebook posts on Monday.

She began with a short and straightforward statement: "I hate K-pop."

In another post, she wrote: "Filipinos are losing their identity trying to be like Koreans. Konting pride, please?"

"Di hamak na mas magaling namang mag-English mga Pinoy kesa Korean. Kala ko ba Chinese nananakop? I think we're getting it wrong. Lagi na lang tayong sinasakop," she ended.

In the comments section, a Facebook user told Schweighart that K-pop is a "worldwide phenomenon" and listening to the said genre "does not make us less of a Filipino."

The former beauty queen, in response, reiterated that Filipinos "should have our own identity as a culture and nation than losing ourselves into trends."

"Instead of seeing it in a way where they make hit charts therefore we should patronize, see it in a way where we deserve to make it as Filipinos and don't sleep on how talented we are," she explained.

"Haven't you seen the oppression and slavery on Korean artists? The processes and suffering for entertainment," she claimed. "I'm not sure if anyone can identify to them but if anyone could, it's imagining what you could look like after heavy plastic surgery. It's altering the children's minds to alter how they look... and it's carving the next generation's minds... Insecurity is what they sell. They are not promoting self-love."

"I want to see us carve our own lane, promote self-love, acceptance for shapes and sizes without too much compromise and sacrifice as entertainers. Diversity, for once!"

Schweighart earlier referred to herself as an "independent artist," and described her music as having a "tribal sound."

Her singles, such as "Power Trip," "Bubba Luva," and "Super Wave," are available on Spotify.

Schweighart made headlines in 2016 when she relinquished her crown as Miss Philippines Earth, following her controversial statements as the country's representative in the pageant.

