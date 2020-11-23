Beauty queen Winwyn Marquez tops marine reservist training

MANILA -- After being the first Filipino to win the Reina Hispanoamericana crown, Winwyn Marquez once again brings pride to her country, but in a different way.

The beauty queen and actress finished at the top of her class for the marine reservist training she took under the Philippine Naval Reserve Command.

In an Instagram post, Marquez hopes that through her achievement, she can inspire Filipinos "to not be afraid of their weaknesses and to pursue their passions in life."

"Through this breakthrough, I will be able to exemplify that anyone, regardless of the field of expertise, gender, or age can join and be someone they thought they can never be as long as they have the heart to serve," she said.

"Do know that I am not not here to impress you, I am here to make an impact. We are here to make an impact," she added.

Marquez also recalled the difficulties of taking part in the military course given the challenges brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She pointed out that she "experienced hardship just like everyone, with no special treatment or privileges."

"I was seen not as 'Winwyn the actress and beauty queen' but as Cadet Marquez -- a fellow Filipina and sister to my batchmates," she said.

"Thanks to the support of my batch, family, and other like-minded people around me, I have completed the course with realizations I never knew I would learn and also a new set of classmates-turned-family."

Aside from being the top cadet in her batch, Marquez was also named Top 1 in physical fitness for women, based on her Instagram post.

She also served as class president during the military training.

Marquez is the daughter of screen veterans Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno. She started out in showbiz before venturing into the beauty pageant scene.

In 2017, Marquez made history as the first Filipina to join and win the Latina-dominated Reina Hispanoamericana pageant.

