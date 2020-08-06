LOOK: Winwyn Marquez starts basic citizen military training

MANILA -- Winwyn Marquez has started her basic citizen military training to become a Philippine Navy reservist.

The beauty queen and actress shared photos from her first day on Instagram, happily announcing that she has been voted class president.

"BCMC CLASS 01 2020 - Class President, Marquez. Hooyah!" she said. "Congrats sa lahat! Class 01, let's do this."

Marquez went on to assure her 839,000 Instagram followers that "strict protocol was followed" during their training.

"Everyone was required to do a rapid test before anything else," she added.

Marquez now joins a growing list of celebrities who have enlisted as military reservists, such as Matteo Guidicelli, Gerald Anderson, and Arci Muñoz.

The daughter of screen veterans Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno started out in showbiz before venturing into the beauty pageant scene.

In 2017, she made history as the first Filipina to join and win the Latina-dominated Reina Hispanoamericana pageant.