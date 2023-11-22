Cover art for "Some People Need Killing" by Patricia Evangelista

MANILA -- Filipina journalist Patricia Evangelista is "stunned" to see her work included in The New York Times' list of 100 Notable Books of 2023.

Described as "powerful" and "gripping," "Some People Need Killing" was selected among "thousands of new books" by the staff of The New York Times Book Review.

"I am incredibly grateful -- and more than a little stunned -- to discover #SomePeopleNeedKilling is included in The New York Times list of 100 Notable Books of 2023," Evangelista said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"I wrote more than 90,000 words. I can't find any for right now," she added.

In "Some People Need Killing," Evangelista recounted her day-to-day coverage of the drug war under then-President Rodrigo Duterte as a reporter of the news site Rappler.

The book is also included in Time magazine's Top 100 Must-Read Books of 2023.