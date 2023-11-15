'Some People Need Killing' in Time's 100 Must-Read Books of 2023

Screenshot from Time Magazine's website.

MANILA — Filipino journalist Pat Evangelista's book "Some People Need Killing" is included in Time magazine's Top 100 Must-Read Books of 2023.

In the book, Evangelista recounted her day-to-day coverage of the drug war under then President Rodrigo Duterte.

"In one of the most harrowing and brave books published this year, Patricia Evangelista, a top reporter in the Philippines at the independent news site Rappler, recounts her years covering the extraordinary number of extrajudicial killings that took place under the rule of former president Rodrigo Duterte between 2016 and 2022," the magazine said of Evangelista's book.

"She’s unflinching in bearing witness to the thousands of dead killed under Duterte’s reign of terror, which he claimed was largely focused on drug dealers and users, but which wreaked havoc on almost every part of Filipino society. Evangelista also recounts her own journey, detailing the trauma of this relentless death toll and how it shaped her as a journalist and a person."

Other notable books which made Time's list include: "Spare" by Prince Harry, "Pageboy" by Elliot Page, "My Name is Barbra" by Barbra Streisand, and "The Half Known Life" by Pico Iyer.

