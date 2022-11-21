MANILA -- Beatriz McLelland is ready to represent the Philippines in the Miss Eco Teen International 2022 pageant.

In her sendoff press conference on Monday, the beauty queen said she will leave for Egypt on December 2, with the coronation night set on December 11 (December 12 in Manila).

She hopes to win the Philippines' second Miss Eco Teen International crown, after Roberta Tamondong in 2020.

"Definitely I am pressured.. However, I have been preparing for months now," said McLelland, who has been juggling pageantry and school.

"With all of my learnings from my [pageant] sisters, from my trainings, I'm 100% confident that I will perform my best during Miss Eco Teen International," she added.

And while she is aiming to win Miss Eco Teen International just like Tamondong, McLelland said she would like to make her own mark on the global pageant stage.

"She (Tamondong) has her own success... Of course it will be different for me. I really take her as an inspiration. She has given me a lot of tips, actually," she shared.

When asked about the advice Tamondong has given her, McLelland replied: "She told me that you should be true to yourself... [and] to keep your head high and focus on being a true Filipino, and showcasing that to the international stage."

McLelland was proclaimed one of the winners of this year's Miss World Philippines competition. She was crowned Miss Eco Teen Philippines, with Gwendolyne Fourniol getting the top title.

Her predecessor, Tatyana Austria, finished as first runner-up in Miss Eco Teen International 2021.

