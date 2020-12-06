Philippine bet crowned Miss Eco Teen International 2020

MANILA - Roberta Angela Tamondong was named as this year's Miss Eco Teen International.

Tamondong was crowned on Sunday following the pageant’s coronation ceremony in Hurghada, Egypt.

The first runner-up was South Africa's Jordan van Rensburg, followed by Danielle Dolk of the Netherlands, Kenzy Elzeiny of Egypt, and Cecilia Romero of Paraguay as second, third and fourth runners-up, respectively.

Prior to the culmination night, Tamondong was already a standout in the pageant’s pre-coronation night events, with the Filipina beauty queen winning in three preliminary competitions.

Tamondong got the Best Eco Dress award for her multi-colored modern Filipiniana made of recycled plastic bags, rice sacks, and plastic beads.

She also finished second runner-up in the Talent Competition for her "Luzviminda" dance.

On top of these, Tamondong also fared well in the Resort Wear Competition, finishing first runner-up to Miss South Africa.

