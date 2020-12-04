PH bet stands out in pre-pageant events of Miss Eco Teen International

MANILA -- Roberta Angela Tamondong is a standout in the pre-pageant events of this year's Miss Eco Teen International, with the Philippines' representative winning in three competitions so far.

Tamondong got the Best Eco Dress award for her multi-colored modern Filipiniana made of recycled plastic bags, rice sacks, and plastic beads.

Candidates from Netherlands and Paraguay were proclaimed first and second runner-up, respectively.

Tamondong also finished second runner-up in the Talent Competition for her "Luzviminda" dance.

In an Instagram post, she said her performance featured the dances Ragragsakan from Luzon, Sibay from Visayas, and Pangalay from Mindanao.

Russia's representative won the top prize in the Talent Competition, while Miss Egypt was named first runner-up.

On top of these, Tamondong also fared well in the Resort Wear Competition, finishing first runner-up to Miss South Africa.

The second runner-up of the said contest came from Kazakhstan.

The Miss Eco Teen International pageant kicked off last November 25 at the Albatross White Beach Resort in Hurghada, Egypt, and will culminate on December 6.

