

Tatyana Austria nearly scored a back-to-back victory for the Philippines in the Miss Eco Teen 2021 pageant in Egypt.

She finished first runner-up to Bella Vu of Vietnam during the competition, which was streamed live online on Tuesday morning (Philippine time).

Candidates from the United States, Belgium, and Egypt placed second runner-up, third runner-up, and fourth runner-up, respectively.

Roberta Tamondong, who represented the Philippines last year, was also in Egypt to pass her crown.

Looking back on her experience as Miss Eco Teen 2020, she said in an Instagram post: "I have grown and learned so much from my reign and with this I'm forever grateful."