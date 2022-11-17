Catriona Gray was recently spotted eating Ilocos empanada in a different way, sparking a hilarious debate online.

Spiced vinegar is usually served as a flavor contrast to the deep-fried snack, which is filled with longganisa, egg, and shredded green papaya or vegetables.

And while she also tried it with vinegar, the former Miss Universe also paired her Ilocos empanada with ketchup, as seen in now-viral photos on the Facebook page of VPI Travel Ilocos.

While some netizens think Ilocos empanada is still best enjoyed the traditional way, others pointed out that there is nothing wrong with trying different food combinations.

Gray's photo has since been turned into a meme, with some playing around with her memorable lines in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

"What about suka (vinegar) and ketchup? Well, everything is good but in moderation," one of them said.

"I didn't eat the empanada as one, but as a hundred and four million Filipinos!" another added.

The post has since reached Gray, who also joined in on the fun. "This comment section has me," she said, adding laughing emojis.

Ilocos Norte Tourism has also weighed in on the debate, releasing a statement in the point of view of an empanada.

"On behalf of all versions of the Ilocos empanadas... I, the most famous Batac empanada, would like to clarify that we accept the use of ketchup and sukang Iloko and encourage a combination of both in moderation," the statement read.

"It has been our absolute honor to host Miss Catriona Gray in Ilocos Norte, showing her the silver lining in our happy and humble Ilocano life. We made sure that she enjoyed us and other Ilocano food in moderate quantities."

Gray is in Ilocos Norte for her "Raise Your Flag" series, which showcases different destinations in the Philippines.

In her previous vlogs, she featured places such as Laguna, La Union, and Zamboanga.

