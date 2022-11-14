Catriona Gray could not help but turn emotional after meeting a master weaver during her trip to Ilocos Norte.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder shared her visit to 98-year-old Magdalena Gamayo, who was recognized as a National Living Treasure in 2012.

"I don't find myself welling up with tears for many things. But watching Nana Magdalena sitting at her loom, at the graceful age of 98... naiiyak ako," she said in an Instagram post.

"Perhaps it was that I felt I was in the same room as a cultural legend... Perhaps it was that I was in awe, of this woman who had dedicated her life to her craft. May mga designs si Nana Magdalena sa Abel that are her own, and are of such difficulty that only few can replicate."

Gray went on to share how she was inspired by Gamayo's passion for weaving, saying she is honored to have witnessed her craft with her own eyes.

"She shared with me na 'yung paghahabi niya ay nagbibigay sa kaniya ng lakas. That even at her age, hinahanap ng katawan niya ang paghahabi," she said.

"Her hands have literally woven tradition...the hands of a national living treasure," she added, hoping that future generations will continue to appreciate the art of weaving in the Philippines.

"Our pride, Nana Magdalena. Mabuhay ka."

Gray is in Ilocos for her "Raise Your Flag" series, which showcases different destinations in the Philippines.

In her previous vlogs, she featured places such as Laguna, La Union, and Zamboanga.

Gray has been known for using her wide social media reach to showcase Filipino talent and textiles.

In 2020, she was named an ambassador for the One Town, One Product initiative of the Department of Trade and Industry, and an arts ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

