MANILA -- Rachel Peters is excited to begin her fitness journey nearly a month after giving birth to her first child.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe Philippines shared photos of her wearing a bikini to serve as motivation as she does her first postpartum workout.

And while she is "amazed that my body grew and made the most perfect little girl," Peters admitted that she is "happy to have my body back" after giving birth.

She also asked for suggestions on what workouts she could do as she jumps "on the fitness train."

Peters and her husband, Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte, welcomed their daughter Kaia Rose last month.

The two tied the knot in a civil ceremony in July.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.

She was also one of the hosts of the Metro Channel show "Beached" with Marc Nelson.

