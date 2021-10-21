MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters revealed the name of her baby on Wednesday as she celebrates her first birthday as a mom.

On Instagram, Peters posted a photo of her with her firstborn, named Kaia Rose.

"The most precious birthday gift," she said in the caption.

"One week with this sweet girl and my heart is bursting with love and gratitude. Thank you so much for all your well wishes! This mama is so happy," she added.

Peters gave birth to her first child earlier this month, as seen in photos shared by her husband, Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte.

The two tied the knot in a civil ceremony in July.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.

She was also one of the hosts of the Metro Channel show "Beached" with Marc Nelson.

