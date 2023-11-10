A couple stands on a bridge next to the Rain Vortex in Changi Jewel in Singapore on November 18, 2021. Roslan Rahman, AFP/File

MANILA -- Singapore is the most popular destination among Filipino solo travelers, according to a booking platform.

Agoda released its findings -- which are based on its own data on hotel stays among solo travelers from the Philippines on weekends -- in time for Single's Day on November 11.

At second place is Bangkok in Thailand, followed by Tokyo in Japan and Seoul in South Korea.

"We have talked about family travel this year but with travel numbers up compared to recent years, we've also seen more solo travel," Enric Casals, regional associate vice president for Southeast Asia at Agoda, said in a statement.

"Going on a solo trip is arguably one of the best gifts one can give oneself. Whether it is to explore new cultures, to make new friends, or to reconnect with those across the globe, going on a trip alone often requires stepping out of one's comfort zone," he added. "But those who set out on an adventure of their own are usually rewarded with the creation of the most special memories."

Agoda, which is also offering Single's Day promos on its app and website,, earlier said that Singapore is the top international destination for Filipinos during the first half of 2023.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, topped the booking platform's list of most popular overseas spots for Filipino families.