A couple stands on a bridge next to the Rain Vortex in Changi Jewel in Singapore on November 18, 2021. Roslan Rahman, AFP/File

MANILA -- Singapore has emerged as the top international destination for Filipinos during the first half of 2023, according to a booking site.

Citing its flight booking data from January to June of this year, Agoda noted that many Filipinos have been planning trips to Singapore, which is a popular spot for shopping and dining.

At second place is Hong Kong, followed by Bangkok in Thailand, Seoul in South Korea, and Tokyo in Japan.

Domestically, Manila is the most popular destination in the Philippines, followed by Cebu, Davao City, Cagayan de Oro, and Aklan.

Among Agoda users in general, the five most popular international destinations include Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur.

"Many factors contribute to the popularity of Southeast Asian cities," Andrew Smith, senior vice president of supply at Agoda, said in a statement. "These cities represent five bustling metropolises, with rich culture and history, an exquisite culinary scene, and unique nightlife."