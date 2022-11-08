One of the many limestone cliffs of Palawan. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News/File

A United States-based travel guide has included Palawan in its list of the best places in the world to travel in 2023.

In an article about its "Go List" for 2023, Fodor's described Palawan as "the very definition of eco-luxury" and "one of the Philippines' most magical islands where underwater worlds meet lush jungles."

It cited Palawan's "dreamy powdery beaches, lagoons, and swathes of jungle," adding that it has "some of the best diving and snorkeling locations on the planet."

Palawan is one of the 40 destinations in Fodor's "Go List" for 2023, which also includes the likes of Ayutthaya in Thailand, Cairns in Australia, Crete in Greece, Moorea in French Polynesia, Puerto Iguazu in Argentina, and Spitzkoppe in Namibia.

Fodor's has also released a "No List" as part of its efforts to encourage travelers to "reexamine the effects of tourism and reevaluate where to spend valuable dollars and time."

These include three main categories: "natural attractions that could use a break in order to heal and rejuvenate; cultural hotspots that are plagued with overcrowding and resource depletion; and locations around the world immediately and dramatically impacted by water crises."

Among those part of the "No List" are Lake Tahoe in California, Antarctica, Venice in Italy, Amsterdam in Netherlands, and Maui in Hawaii, to name a few.

