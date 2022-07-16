Boracay as it reopens to tourists amid the COVID-19 pandemic in this photo taken on October 1, 2020. Stanley Buenafe Gajete/FILE

MANILA – Top destinations Boracay, Palawan, and Cebu made the list of “25 Best Islands in the World” put together by New York-based magazine Travel + Leisure.

Boracay, known for its white sand and captivating sunset, landed ninth with a score of 90.89.

Placing 11th was Palawan (90.81), which boasts many idyllic lagoons including El Nido.

Cebu took the 16th spot – thanks to its historic landmarks and amazing beaches – with a score of 90.12.

Taking the top spot on the list was Ischia, Italy while popular beach destination Maldives was second.

Meanwhile, Bali was the best island in Southeast Asia as it ranked third in the travel magazine’s list. Phuket (7th) also made it to the Top 10.

According to T+L, readers were asked to “weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.”

“The Philippines is truly blessed with the unrivaled beauty of our natural resources coupled by the warmth and endless talent of the Filipinos manifested in this citation of Travel + Leisure that included our Cebu, Palawan, and Boracay in their prestigious list,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

In 2020, Palawan reclaimed the top spot in the same magazine after getting the most number of votes from the magazine's readers.

Travel + Leisure writer Sara Clemence described the popular Philippine destination as "dramatic at sea level, with mountains rising directly from the ocean palm-edged beaches."

Meanwhile, the Philippines was also among the 40 most beautiful countries in the world, according to lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNT). The country joined the likes of Brazil, France, Italy, and Japan.