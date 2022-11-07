Pia Wurtzbach finishes New York City Marathon

Pia Wurtzbach poses with her New York Marathon finisher medal. Screengrabs from Instagram Stories: @jeremyjauncey



Pia Wurtzbach has conquered her first marathon.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder was one of the 170 runners from the Philippines who joined the New York City Marathon.

She finished in 6:29:32.

Video from Instagram Stories: @jeremyjauncey

"She did it! COVID, work, and travel schedule and she still achieved her goal," said her fiance, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, as he shared a video of Wurtzbach with her finisher medal on Instagram Stories.

The former beauty queen, for her part, said: "I did it, I did it, I did it! My phone wallpaper is now a reality."

It was back in July when Wurtzbach revealed that she is joining her first marathon.

She has been using her social media platform to inspire people to try running as a way to stay strong and fit, among her other advocacies.

