Pia Wurtzbach is on the final stretch of her training for the New York City Marathon.

On Instagram, the former Miss Universe opened up about how she struggled during training, both physically and mentally.

"I was worried I couldn't do the marathon anymore because I got sick twice and previously got COVID. I missed training days and some of those essential long runs so I was really worried," she said. "My performance suffered, I couldn't get the mileage in, and I was slower than before. Mabagal na nga ako, bumagal pa lalo."

"And nobody ever mentioned na mentally maa-affect ka rin pala sa ganon. When you miss those long runs or you fail at reaching goals during training, you get so disappointed in yourself to the point of wanting to give up. Durog ang confidence mo, wala ka nang gana," she added.

Wurtzbach said she was able to get back on track "with the right guidance, support, and a lot of determination."

She also takes comfort that her coach is "confident I can finish the 42km."

"So now the goal is to just finish the marathon, no matter how slow or fast it'll take me. I realized that this isn't a pageant. I'm not competing against anyone but myself," she said.

It was back in July when Wurtzbach revealed that she is joining her first marathon.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder has been using her social media platform to inspire people to try running as a way to stay strong and fit, among her other advocacies.

"If you've ever wanted to try running, this is the sign you're looking for. Don't let excuses stop you! I started with zero training," she said.

