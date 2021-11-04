MANILA -- Beatrice Gomez opened up about her preparations for the 70th Miss Universe, which is set to take place in Israel in December.

In an interview with the local fashion magazine Mega, which featured her on its latest cover, the Filipina beauty queen said she has been busy with her online Q&A training.

"Hopefully, before I get into the bubble and we fly to Israel, I will be able to do face-to-face training," she said.

"I can really feel the difference between face-to-face training and online training. Iba talaga 'pag nakikita mo 'yung audience or the person you're talking to kasi mas aware ka sa gestures mo," she added."

Gomez went on to reveal that she wants to improve her public speaking skills the most as she prepares to compete on the international stage.

"I still find it hard to really interact with other people because I was very much an introvert. I just pushed myself way past the limits to get into the Miss Universe Philippines competition and if there's something that I really want to improve on, that is my public speaking skills," she admitted.

"So I hope that after all of my training when I get to Israel, I will be a good spokesperson for the Philippines and a representative of the causes that I stand for."

Meanwhile, Gomez said her fellow Filipinos can expect the unexpected when it comes to her fashion looks for the upcoming Miss Universe, and that they have been in talks with local designers.

"I'm very excited to say we are looking forward to something that's different than my usual fashion statement," she said, not giving further details.

Gomez also took the opportunity to ask the public to be "kinder" to beauty queens like her, especially on social media, saying that they are all doing their best to represent the country.

"We have to be kinder to all the women who are joining beauty pageants because what we are going through is not as easy as it looks like. We prepared so much for this, and we also go through a lot just by being here," she said.

"Especially in the time of the pandemic, we had so many difficulties and we are already pressured by the people that we represent. If they think that their comments can help the girls in a positive way, then they should be just kinder along to the words that they express in social media," she stressed.

