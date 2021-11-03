Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez got to visit her alma mater on Wednesday as part of her homecoming activities in Cebu.

The Filipina beauty queen returned to University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) where she also delivered a short inspirational message to the students and faculty, as seen in photos shared by Miss Universe Philippines.

"A queen never forgets her roots," the organization said.

Gomez also received a token and a financial grant of P30,000 as USJ-R's way of supporting her preparations for the Miss Universe pageant.

University president Cristopher Maspara thanked the beauty queen "for bringing honor to your alma mater and the Josenian family."

"You have extremely made us proud," he said, as quoted in an article released on the USJ-R website.

Gomez is the second USJ-R alumna to represent the Philippines in Miss Universe.

The first is Gazini Ganados, who finished in the Top 20 of the 2019 edition of the international pageant.

