Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez is finally back in her hometown.

The beauty queen arrived in Cebu on Tuesday, as seen in the social media pages of Miss Universe Philippines. She is seen wearing a white modern terno for her homecoming event.

"Make way for the queen!" the organization said.

Last week, Gomez had lunch with Israel ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss as she continues to prepare for the international stage.

The 70th Miss Universe is set to be held on December 12 at 7 p.m. ET (December 13, 7 a.m. in the Philippines), in Eilat, Israel.

Gomez, who hails from Cebu City, is the second titleholder under the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

She succeeded Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, who finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe earlier this year.

