Handout

MANILA -- Starbucks on Tuesday kicked off this year's sticker-collecting tradition in the Philippines with the launch of its newest holiday planners.

Available in black and white, the 2022 Starbucks Tradition Planners feature an embossed siren and scale design and themed artworks on its pages. Each comes with a matching organizer with a built-in pocket for pens, cards, and other items.

Starbucks has also launched drinkware featuring the same monochromatic design of the planners and organizers. Each set includes a stainless steel matte black tumbler or a white ceramic mug, both paired with a pouch.

"Our customers are creating new memories in different ways, and we wanted to celebrate the joy of experiencing unexpected moments of merry in our holiday campaign," Jamie Silva, senior marketing manager of Starbucks Philippines, said in a statement.

Customers can earn a sticker for every purchase of a Starbucks handcrafted beverage until January 3. An item from the holiday collection may be redeemed after 18 stickers are collected.

Because of the pandemic, Starbucks has allowed customers to collect stickers both in-store, through the coffee chain's app, and even when ordering on delivery platforms such as GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Early this month, Starbucks released two Philippine-exclusive tumblers in both its physical and online stores.