LOOK: Starbucks releases PH-exclusive tumblers

MANILA -- Starbucks on Wednesday released two Philippine-exclusive tumblers in its stores, days after making them available on online shopping platforms.

The items, which are under the brand's Iridescent collection, come in Pearl Gray and Champagne Pearl.

Each is priced at P1,795.

The Philippine-exclusive tumblers came a week after the rollout of Starbucks' Alice + Olivia collection in Asia as a result of the brand's collaboration with the top fashion house.

The line, which includes drinkware and lifestyle accessories, feature Alice + Olivia's iconic Stace Face design with colorful twists.

Late last month, Starbucks began offering its autumn-themed products to customers in the Philippines, with favorites such as Pumpkin Spice Latte returning to the menu for a limited time.

Other newly released items include oatmeal honey-flavored beverages, chocolate cakes, savory pastries, and plant-based whipped cream as a non-dairy alternative.

Aside from its selection of food, beverages, and merchandise, Starbucks is known among Filipino customers for its sticker-collecting tradition for planners during the holiday season.