MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is set to reopen this month with the screening of a 2020 documentary about veteran journalist Maria Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last month.

"A Thousand Cuts," which tackles press freedom in the Philippines under the Duterte administration, is the first film in CCP's screening lineup titled, "WAGI: A Celebration of Filipino World-Class Excellence."

It will be shown at 7 p.m. on November 5 at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (Main Theater). A session with director Ramona Diaz will take place after the screening.

Other films to be featured during CCP's reopening include the documentary "Team Filipinas," which focuses on Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz (November 26, 7 p.m.); and "On the Job: The Missing 8," which brought the Volci Cup best actor award to John Arcilla (December 9, 7 p.m.).

Both will also be screened at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

CCP said only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed inside the theaters. Audiences will be required to present their vaccination card and fill up a health declaration form, on top of bringing their passes to the screenings.

Health and safety protocols such as temperature checks, wearing of masks and face shields, physical distancing stickers, contactless ticketing, air hepa filters, and automatic alcohol dispensers are also in place, CCP added.