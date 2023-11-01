Halloween parties return with a bang this 2023

Halloween parties returned with a bang this 2023 with celebrity-led events held over the week. Photos by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News and Nice Print Photography.

MANILA — Halloween parties returned with a bang this 2023 with celebrity-led events held over the week.

For instance, the Opulence Ball returned on Tuesday since its inception in 2019. While COVID-19 restrictions eased in 2022, Filipinos had a hard time celebrating Halloween last year due to inclement weather.

This year's theme showcases gods of various mythologies and stories with most stars choosing to come in white, silver, and gold.

SHOWCASE OF LOCAL TALENT

Opulence Ball producer Raymond Gutierrez admitted that putting it all together was a challenge as he credited his team and local celebrities for making the Halloween season lively again.

"Tonight we have the support of a lot of local celebrities so I'm very grateful," Gutierrez told reporters.

Gutierrez added that such events showcase the creativity and talent of Filipinos when it comes to fashion.



"A lot of my friends are coming tonight. Tonight is going to be a lot of fashion eleganza. We're here to express ourselves, inspire people to really show how creative Filipinos can be," he added.

Kapamilya star Vice Ganda shone during the Opulence Ball with her loud black and white look, while "It's Showtime" co-host Anne Curtis channeled her "Dyosa" character.

Andrea Brillantes posed with a snake as Lilith, along with Chie Filomeno and Kaila Estrada serving Medusa.

Pageants queens looked ethereal such as Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi in all white, along with Miss Universe Philippines 2023 2nd runner-up Angelique Manto, Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordovez, and "Drag Race Philippines" stars Marina Summers, M1ss Jade So, and OV C--T.

Also attending the event were Rhian Ramos, James Reid, Issa Pressman, Rajo Laurel, BJ Pascual, Solenn Heussaff, Sunshine Cruz, Ruffa Gutierrez, Hayden Kho, Leon Barretto, Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero, Kiana Valenciano among others.

HIGHLIGHTING FILIPINO CULTURE

This year's Halloween celebration also saw Filipino mythology, folklore, and pop culture get the spotlight at the "Shake, Rattle and Ball" held at the National Museum of Anthropology last Monday.

The event’s host Tim Yap paid tribute to the one and only “Queen of Philippine Horror movies” Lilia Cuntapay for his costume this year while carrying a tiyanak.

Yap said instead of the usual Western culture’s Halloween costumes, it’s important to take pride and promote our very own Filipino mythology, folklore, and pop culture characters.

Other guests researched and took time to prepare for "Shake, Rattle, and Ball" to showcase Filipino characters such as the White Lady in Balete Drive, aswang, ethnic deities, horror priests, among others.

"Shake, Rattle, and Ball" also served as the official opening to “Alamat,” an art exhibition featuring works of contemporary Filipino artists that explore visual and narrative elements of Philippine folklore.

At the core of this immersive exhibition, installation artist Leeroy New explores the intersection of pre-colonial Philippine mythology and futuristic science fiction with the “Balay Balete.”

This art exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology is open until December and is free to the general public.

—with reports from Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News