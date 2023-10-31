Andrea Brillantes (left) and the DonBelle love team at "Shake, Rattle, and Ball." Nice Print Photo/Instagram

MANILA -- Filipino mythology, folklore, and pop culture served as the theme of "Shake, Rattle and Ball," a star-studded Halloween party held Monday at the National Museum of Anthropology.

"Senior High" star Andrea Brillantes was unrecognizable with her show-stopping Halloween costume which was half-aswang and half-engkanto made from just wipes and latex.

The actress, who takes her Halloween costumes seriously every year, said it took her three hours to create this “beautiful but scary” look.

The event’s host, Tim Yap, paid tribute to the one and only “Queen of Philippine Horror movies” Lilia Cuntapay for his costume this year while also carrying a tiyanak.

Yap said instead of the usual Western culture’s Halloween costumes, it’s important to take pride and promote our very own Filipino mythology, folklore, and pop culture characters.

Coleen Garcia’s inspiration for her Halloween costume was the Ibong Adarna. She was among the winners for best in costume which include Jason Dy, who came as a Santelmo -- which in Philippine mythology is a wandering soul of a deceased person who has not found peace yet -- combined with Doja Cat’s famous bejeweled look.

It took more than seven hours for Dy to accomplish this intricate costume as they had to individually attach jeweled stickers all over his face and body.

Meanwhile, actor Jay Gonzaga used prosthetics for his take on the Santelmo.

Artist Michelline Syjuco also won best dressed with her Valentina costume that she made by hand for a total of six weeks. All eyes were on her golden headpiece full of snakes and her baby, a combination of the tiyanak and Anak ni Zuma.

Kiana Valenciano paid tribute to one of her favorite beauty queens, Venus Raj, as she wore a gown and a “Major Major” sash in reference to her unforgettable answer in the Miss Universe pageant.

Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo’s inspiration for her look was a sirena or mermaid.

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano paid tribute to Filipino superheroes Captain Barbell and Darna. Pangilinan said it has always been his dream to play a superhero and being Captain Barbell for Halloween was such a thrill.

When asked if Mariano is open to playing Darna should the role be offered to her, the actress blushed, giggled, and said: "Who wouldn’t want to play the iconic role of Darna?"

Other guests researched and took time to prepare for "Shake, Rattle, and Ball" to showcase Filipino mythology, folklore and pop culture characters such as the White Lady in Balete Drive, aswang, Diyosa, Filipino ethnic deities, horror priests, and nuns, among others.

"Shake, Rattle, and Ball" also serves as the official opening to “Alamat,” an art exhibition featuring works of contemporary Filipino artists that explore visual and narrative elements of Philippine folklore.

At the core of this immersive exhibition, installation artist Leeroy New explores the intersection of pre-colonial Philippine mythology and futuristic science fiction with the “Balay Balete.”

This art exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology is open until December and is free to the general public.