MANILA – It’s been their individual dream to put up a boutique resort so when the opportunity presented itself, Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Piolo Pascual jumped on the chance of being co-owners of a small hotel near the beach in El Nido, Palawan.

As earlier reported, Bernardo and Pascual are now among the owners of Isla Amara, a 42-room boutique resort within the Lio Tourism Estate, which is just a minute walk from Lio Beach.

“El Nido has always been special sa amin ng pamilya ko especially sa akin. The first time na nandito ako was maybe five years ago and I fell in love with the place. Eventually nung nakita ko ang side ng El Nido na ito when we went to Angkla, mas na-in love ako sa place,” Bernardo said on their choice of location.

“Kapag may pupunta akong friends dito sa Pilipinas, I would always recommend El Nido. So isa iyon sa reason – parang home siya for me,” she added.

When asked how the business project began, Pascual said his and Bernardo’s friends were offered to buy the hotel. One call led to another and they were able to form a corporation and started renovating the building.

Things happened so quickly that both Bernardo and Pascual could not believe it’s already open to the public now.

“Katuwaan lang, hindi ko alam na mangyayari siya kaagad. But it’s good because sa ganitong klaseng business, kailangan mo ng right guidance and with Amil and James, grabe ang experience nila. Bago lang naman kami ni Papa P sa ganitong venture so kailangan mo talaga ng someone na mag-guide sayo, so sila yon,” she said.

Pascual, however, mentioned that their new business did not materialize without any challenges.

“It’s never easy. There were a lot of birth pains because you always have to have a leader that will decide. We go on voting. But there are nitty gritty na someone knows better so hindi ka na makikialam. You just want to be in the back and learn in the process para in the next venture, you will know better,” he said.

Nonetheless, Pascual said he likes being a hands-on co-owner of the boutique resort.

“I’ve been here several times in the last few months. Whenever I would have free days, I would jump on the plane and stay here for three days. Top of mind siya every time I get free days, I come here right away,” the “Flower of Evil” actor shared.

Describing how Bernardo is as a business partner, Pascual said: “It’s nice because she’s only in her 20s. The kind of businesses she’s getting into, still conservative but in a way calculated risk. It’s admirable especially for her age."

Lauding Bernardo, Pascual said she inspires other young people to do the same and not limit themselves.