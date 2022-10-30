MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo and Piolo Pascual are collaborating – but not in an acting project.

Over the weekend, the two Kapamilya stars joined forces in their new endeavor as entrepreurs, opening their first resort in El Nido, Palawan.

Called Isla Amara, the boutique resort sits within the Lio Tourism Estate, which is just a minute walk from the Lio Beach.

Bernardo and Pascual were in the island for the resort’s official opening, along with their other business partners.

Bernardo’s boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla, was also present to show support.

WATCH: Piolo and Kathryn cutting the ribbon as they officially open 'Isla Amara'. pic.twitter.com/77Yko97ef5 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) October 28, 2022

LOOK: Piolo Pascual, Kathryn Bernardo and their partners officially open their boutique resort 'Isla Amara' here in Lio Beach in El Nido, Palawan. pic.twitter.com/wwWZr1IMOw — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) October 28, 2022

Currently, Bernardo headlines “2 Good 2 Be True” with Padilla. The ABS-CBN series is nearing its conclusion after a six-month run.

Pascual, on the other hand, is the lead star of the Philippine adaptation of “Flower of Evil” along with Lovi Poe.

The suspense drama, which premiered last June and became a top-rated show on Viu, will be seen on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5 on weekdays at 9:30 p.m. beginning November 7.