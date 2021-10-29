Cindy Obeñita enters Miss Intercontinental 2021 Top 20

Cindy Obeñita is a step closer to the Miss Intercontinental 2021 crown.

The Filipina beauty queen made it to the Top 20 of the competition in Egypt on Friday (early Saturday in Manila).

She joined candidates from South Africa, Mauritius, Seychelles, Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, England, Crimea, Italy, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay and Colombia.

The representative from Canada won the Power of Beauty award to automatically qualified into top 6 of the contest.

Should Obeñita win, she will become the country's second Miss Intercontinental titleholder, after Karen Gallman in 2018/19.

Obeñita became a local trending topic on Twitter last July after impressing the viewers of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant during the question-and-answer round.

Asked about the importance of luxury items for a woman amid a struggling economy triggered by the pandemic, she said she would rather be a woman "who understands the problems of the Philippines" and be the one to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

Related video: