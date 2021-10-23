Photos from Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page

Philippine bet Cindy Obeñita made sure to flaunt Filipino culture at the Miss Intercontinental 2021 as she transformed into Pinoy superhero “Darna” in the Halloween Party of the pageant in Egypt.

Obeñita, a 25-year-old senior tourism operations officer from Cagayan de Oro, wowed netizens wearing a Darna costume in a photo shared by the Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page on Saturday.

Her superhero transformation came after the national pageant organizer revealed that her national costume is inspired by the diwata, a Filipino mythological fairy.

It likened the diwata to deities in Egypt, which hosts this year's Miss Intercontinental pageant.

"Across regional literatures in the Philippines, the character of a diwata is almost always a mainstay narrative deep-rooted in the culture and daily life of the Filipino," Bb. Pilipinas said.

"Prominent in this ensemble is the prestigious color gold, which is a nod to the ancient history of the Philippines and its gold-producing culture, particularly in Mindanao where Cindy proudly comes from," it added.

The Philippines won the Miss Intercontinental pageant for the first time in January 2019 with Karen Gallman.

The coronation night this year is set on October 29.

Related video: