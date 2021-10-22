MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas on Friday revealed the national costume of Cindy Obeñita for Miss Intercontinental 2021.

According to the national pageant organizer, the intricately designed outfit is inspired by the diwata, a Filipino mythological fairy.

It likened the diwata to deities in Egypt, which hosts this year's Miss Intercontinental pageant.

"Across regional literatures in the Philippines, the character of a diwata is almost always a mainstay narrative deep-rooted in the culture and daily life of the Filipino," Bb. Pilipinas said.

"Prominent in this ensemble is the prestigious color gold, which is a nod to the ancient history of the Philippines and its gold-producing culture, particularly in Mindanao where Cindy proudly comes from," it added.

Obeñita, a 25-year-old senior tourism operations officer from Cagayan de Oro, is already in Egypt for Miss Intercontinental 2021. The coronation night is set on October 29.

The Philippines won the Miss Intercontinental pageant for the first time in January 2019 with Karen Gallman.

