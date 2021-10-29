Photo from Cindy Obeñita's Instagram account

Philippine bet Cindy Obeñita was named Miss Intercontinental-Asia and Oceania 2021 to enter the Top 6 of the pageant in Egypt on Friday (early Saturday in Manila).

Joining Obeñita in the finals are contestants from Mexico, Colombia, England, and Seychelles, who all topped their respective continents as well.

The representative from Canada won the Power of Beauty award to also qualify in the finals of the contest.

The Cagayan de Oro native had advanced to the Top 20 with candidates from South Africa, Mauritius, Seychelles, Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, England, Crimea, Italy, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay and Colombia.

Should Obeñita win, she will become the country's second Miss Intercontinental titleholder, after Karen Gallman in 2018/19.

Obeñita became a local trending topic on Twitter last July after impressing the viewers of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant during the question-and-answer round.

Asked about the importance of luxury items for a woman amid a struggling economy triggered by the pandemic, she said she would rather be a woman "who understands the problems of the Philippines" and be the one to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

Related video: