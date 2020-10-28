'You're the best cupid,' newly engaged Liz Uy tells Isabelle Daza

Liz Uy (left) and Isabelle Daza. Photos from @lizzzuy and @isabelledaza on Instagram

MANILA -- Stylist Liz Uy on Wednesday expressed her love for Isabelle Daza as the actress played an important role in her relationship with businessman Raymond Racaza.

Daza was one of the many celebrities who congratulated Uy as the latter revealed her engagement to Racaza on Instagram.

Commenting on Uy's post showing her engagement ring, Daza told her friend: "Love you, you deserve it."

In response, the stylist said she loves Daza for being "the best cupid."

Screenshot from @lizzzuy on Instagram

In a previous interview with The Philippine Star, Uy revealed that it was Daza who introduced her to Racaza in May 2016, at a business meeting.

Months later -- on February 5, 2017 -- she found out she and the businessman are expecting a child.

Uy introduced their son, nicknamed Xavi, for the first time in public in 2018.