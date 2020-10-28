Liz Uy reveals engagement to businessman Raymond Racaza

MANILA -- Liz Uy took to Instagram to reveal a new milestone in her relationship with businessman Raymond Racaza.

The stylist to the stars made a low-key announcement on Instagram on Tuesday night as she posted a photo of her wearing an engagement ring.

In the caption, she wrote: "In all lifetimes, always a yes."

Commenting on the post, Uy's celebrity friends congratulated her and Racaza as they prepare to tie the knot.

Host Raymond Gutierrez expressed his excitement for the couple, saying: "OMG I'm so happy we can share to the world! Congrats on your engagement!"

He also teased Uy about being stuck with another "Raymond" in her life.

To which the stylist replied: "LOL Raymonds are the best!"

Others who showed their support for Uy and Racaza include model Georgina Wilson, photographer BJ Pascual, fashion blogger Nicole Andersson, and host Divine Lee, as well as Uy's siblings Vince and Laureen.

Uy and Racaza have a three-year-old son named Xavi.

She introduced their child for the first time in 2018.