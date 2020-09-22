LOOK: Liz Uy's son Xavi celebrates 3rd birthday at home amid pandemic

MANILA -- "What a magical day," said Liz Uy as her son, Xavi, celebrated his birthday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion stylist to the stars hosted a mini-party with family members at home over the weekend as her son turned 3, giving a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram.

Xavi looked happy with his construction-themed birthday cake, as well as his donut cake tower with colorful sprinkles.

Also seen in the photos is the child's father and Uy's partner, businessman Raymond Racaza.

The stylist's siblings, fashion blogger Laureen Uy and creative director Vince Uy, joined in the celebration.

Posting photos of her visit to her nephew, Laureen wrote in an Instagram post: "Happy 3rd birthday, Xavi. I love you so, so, so much. I can't wait for more playtimes and kulitans with you!"

Vince, for his part, said in a post on his Instagram page: "Happy, happy birthday to our baby boi Xavi! Tito loves you so, so, so, much. Don't grow up too fast."

Also spotted at home with Xavi were Uy's parents, who were both wearing protective gear as a safety precaution.

Screenshot from Liz Uy's Instagram Stories, as captured by Push

Uy introduced Xavi to the public for the first time in 2018, sharing in a previous interview how her life changed drastically after giving birth.

"I don't really think only of myself anymore," she told the local fashion magazine Preview, where she previously worked as an editor. "Every time I do anything, I think of Xavi first."

Since then, Uy started slowly opening up about her family with Racaza, sharing photos from their parties and celebrations on social media.

In an interview with The Philippine Star, she admitted that her pregnancy was unexpected, and that she was initially scared to take care of Xavi.

"But if not me, who was going to do it? Lalong ayaw ko siya ipahawak sa strangers... If he was new to me, then all the more I was new to him," she said.

Racaza, for his part, said the arrival of Xavi brought out Uy's best self, describing his partner as a "hands-on mom" and "very down to earth."