Celebrity stylist Liz Uy took to social media to mark her first anniversary with husband Raymond Racaza.



On her Instagram account, Uy released a family photo to mark the milestone in her relationship with the businessman.

“Yesterday, we celebrated year one of many, many years to come. Together, with Xavi and Mati, it was as always - PERFECT,” she said in the caption.

In the succeeding post, Uy hinted that she had an intimate dinner with Racaza as part of their anniversary.

However, it was not clear if Uy was referring to their wedding anniversary. It was in October 2020 when she announced their engagement. Two months later, Uy revealed that Racaza is already her husband.

In September 2021, Uy shared photos from her second child's baptism, after giving birth last March.

The celebrity stylist said Mati was baptized before the new lockdown was implemented in Metro Manila. Also seen in her photos were her husband and their eldest child Xavi.

Racaza was previously married to Geraldine Zamora, who tied the knot with a fellow doctor last February.

