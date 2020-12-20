Liz Uy pregnant with second child with 'husband' Raymond Racaza

MANILA – Celebrity stylist Liz Uy is pregnant with her second baby, and she credited her "husband" for making "motherhood an even greater journey."

She announced the good news through a piece she wrote for The Philippine Star that was published online on Sunday.

“We were closing in on the fourth month of an endless lockdown when I found out that I was pregnant with our second baby,” Uy said.

“I ran to Raymond (Racaza) and we were both screaming in delight. In the midst of a pandemic, we found this piece of good news filling up what was otherwise a glass half full of uncertainty in 2020,” she added.

While this is a delightful development, Uy admitted that she has been suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, the same sickness that accompanied her first pregnancy.

“Most people compare it to morning sickness. But morning sickness has nothing on this. I was throwing up countless times a day. I tried to take as much water as I could, but my body just wouldn’t let me. Orange juice was hard to drink. Ginger wasn’t working either. Days would start and end with vomiting. Food, no matter how appetizing, only made me sick,” she said.

Uy said she would have the hardest time focusing and engaging with people. She said her situation had gotten so bad that her weight started to drop.

“Often, friends and social media followers comment on how lucky I am not to be putting on a pound, but luck had nothing to do with it,” she said.

Despite this, Uy said her condition reminded her of how she felt seeing her firstborn for the very first time.

“It made up for all that I had to go through to have him. Xavi is pure happiness and nothing, absolutely nothing, can equal what having him in my arms brought. My second pregnancy also serves as a reminder that the often said ‘This too shall pass’ adage is particularly true for women who go through a rollercoaster of highs and low just to survive their first trimester,” she said.

Since then, Uy said she has slowly gotten back to working out, talking to friends and family again, and spending more time with her son and Racaza.

“This pregnancy has taught me to embrace and share my life’s simple joys as well as struggles. Having a baby is a journey that shook me to the core, but its rewards are immeasurable, overshadowing every discomfort and burying all the pain,” she said.

As she moves closer “almost to a full completion of this milestone” in her life, Uy said she is most thankful for the gift of family and friends.

“Best of all, I have a husband who makes motherhood an even greater journey. There is love, and there is unconditional love that I share with Raymond and Xavi, and soon enough, with our second child,” she wrote.

It was only last October when Uy took to Instagram to share that she’s engaged to Racaza by sharing a photo of her wearing an engagement ring.

In the caption, she wrote: "In all lifetimes, always a yes."

To end her latest piece, Uy wrote: “If motherhood this time around is even a fraction of how it has been with Xavi, then I am without doubt, most blessed."

