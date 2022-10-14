Beached Davao de Oro premieres this Saturday, Oct. 15 on Metro Channel. Photo: Hand out

Travel show "Beached" explores Mindanao's "Golden Province," Davao de Oro, and features its beautiful sceneries on Metro Channel this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Marc Nelson and Christi McGarry, the show will feature the luxurious amenities of Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort, a Thai-inspired private island located at the heart of Davao Gulf surrounded by rich marine life and natural sources.

This body of water not only serves as a marine sanctuary but also an important nursery for aquatic animals that sustains wildlife and the economy of Davao.

Nelson and McGarry are also set to showcase the inland adventures of Davao de Oro — formerly known as Compostela Valley — from its famous lakes, hot springs, waterfalls, and hills to the scrumptious delicacies and the beautiful culture of the community.

“Beached: Davao de Oro" on Metro Channel is available on SKYcable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), Cignal channel 69, and GSAT channel 70.

Full episodes of “Beached” will also be available to stream on Metro.Style’s YouTube channel.

Related video: