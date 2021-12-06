MANILA -- Another former beauty queen is co-hosting the newest season of the Metro Channel travel show "Beached."

Marc Nelson introduced Christi McGarry as his newest co-host in an Instagram post over the weekend, describing her as a "fellow beach fanatic."

"Super excited for her to be joining this new season of the show, and we're both excited to show you the beautiful beaches and great activities to inspire you to travel (safely) again," he said, adding that the new season of "Beached" is "coming soon."

McGarry is part of the batch of Binibining Pilipinas queens led by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

She finished first runner-up in Miss Intercontinental 2015, and is now known as a model and DJ.

Previous hosts of "Beached" include Binibining Pilipinas World 2007 Maggie Wilson and Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters.