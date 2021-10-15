Philippine bet Cindy Obeñita is finally in Egypt for the Miss Intercontinental 2021 pageant.

Binibining Pilipinas, the national pageant that crowned Obeñita as the country's representative in Miss Intercontinental this year, posted a photo of the beauty queen's arrival in Egypt on its Facebook page.

"Touchdown Egypt! Our Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita has arrived safely in Egypt! Are you ready to see what Cindy has prepared for us?" the post's caption read.

Obeñita, a 25-year-old senior tourism operations officer, is set to take part in activities for Miss Intercontinental 2021, with the coronation night set on October 29.

The Philippines won the Miss Intercontinental pageant for the first time in January 2019 with Karen Gallman.

