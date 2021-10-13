MANILA -- Cindy Obeñita is off to Egypt to represent the Philippines in the Miss Intercontinental 2021 pageant.

Sharing photos of her at the airport on Wednesday, the Filipina beauty queen sought prayers as she aims for the country's second Miss Intercontinental crown.

"Philippines, we are flying to the ancient cradle of civilization -- Egypt!" she said.

"Join me in prayer as we give our best to win the second Miss Intercontinental crown," she added. "Thank you to everyone behind me! Your names are embossed in my heart."

Obeñita, 25, is a senior tourism operations officer from Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental.

She became a local trending topic on Twitter last July after impressing the viewers of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant during the question and answer round.

Asked about the importance of luxury items for a woman amid a struggling economy triggered by the pandemic, Obeñita said she would rather be a woman "who understands the problems of the Philippines" and be the one to "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

Miss Intercontinental 2021 will be held on October 29 in Egypt.

The Philippines won the Miss Intercontinental pageant in January 2019 with Karen Gallman.

