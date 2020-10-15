WATCH: Behind the scenes at Ivana Alawi's magazine shoot

Ivana Alawi poses for Preview. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- What started as an idea for a makeup artist's vlog ended up becoming a full-blown cover shoot for a local fashion magazine.

This is what photographer to the stars BJ Pascual revealed in his vlog as he gave a behind-the-scenes look at one of his latest shoots, which features social media star Ivana Alawi.

"Actually itong shoot na 'to, nagsimula talaga siya na dapat magshu-shoot lang kami ng beauty shots for Anthea's new vlog," he said, referring to makeup artist Anthea Bueno. "But since itong team natin with Ivana is always super extra, naging ganito na siya kalaking production."

Taking off from Alawi's request to have forest and butterfly elements in her shoot, Pascual was able to come up with a concept inspired by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo's paintings and the actress' viral laundry vlog.

"Naisip ko, 'why don't we play off on Ivana's viral video na naglalaba siya?' So ang ginawa namin is... naisip ko na i-base siya sa paintings ni Amorsolo ng mga Filipinas na naglalaba sa sapa," he said.

"For this shoot, ayoko ring masyadong literal 'yung interpretation ng Amorsolo paintings... I wanted it to be a bit darker and moodier than the Amorsolo references," he added.

Set designer Princess Barretto executed Pascual's vision, creating a forest backdrop with a small stream in the middle for Alawi to do her laundry in style.

She and Pascual revealed that they were going for a "fantasy" shoot, with the set design also taking inspiration from a music video by '90s pop group.

"Iyong main inspiration talaga sa set design ng shoot na 'to is a music video by Solid Harmonie, a little-known pop group from the '90s. May song sila na 'I Wanna Love You' and tandang-tanda ko lang noong bata ako na sobrang ganda ng music video and sobrang amazed na amazed ako," Pascual recalled.

"May part kasi sa video na nag-zoom out 'yung camera tapos ni-reveal na set lang pala lahat noong settings nila doon," he went on. "Iyon ang una kong naisip when thinking about a forest setup."

Stylist Adrianne Concepcion thought of making Alawi wear all-white outfits during the shoot to play up her "innocent sexy" look.

As for her makeup, Bueno kept it "fresh and natural" to be consistent with the theme.

For her part, Alawi was all praises for the team, saying she is happy to be working with them again.

"I love it! Kasi nakita niyo naman sa vlog ko, mahilig akong maglaba. So ngayon, ginawa nilang fashion 'yung laba, so I'm so excited," she said.

"Sobrang ibang level ang theme na 'to," she added.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video of Alawi's magazine shoot below: