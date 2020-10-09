WATCH: Ivana Alawi reenacts viral laundry vlog, with high-fashion twist

MANILA — With some 23 million views, Ivana Alawi’s “A Day in My Life” vlog showing her doing laundry remains her most watched video on YouTube.

The actress and social media star on Friday treated her followers to a throwback of sorts, as she posed on the cover of lifestyle magazine Preview channeling the image of a Filipina in the province, with a sultry twist.

Taking inspiration from the “bold” films of the ‘80s, an accompanying parody trailer also introduces Alawi as the star of “Labada ni Ligaya.”

For the shoot, she was photographed by BJ Pascual, styled by Adrianne Concepcion, with hair and makeup by Mark Familara and Anthea Buento, respectively.

Recalling the time she was given the Ivana screen name by her manager, Alawi, whose real name is Mariam Al-Alawi, said, “At that moment I said that I was confident.”

“I wanted to be myself and ayokong magpa-sweet kasi hindi naman talaga ako yung super pa-sweet,” she was quoted as saying by Preview.

“Sabi ko, ‘If I go back and if I give it one more shot then I want to do it the way I feel like doing it.’ Parang who I really am. Sabi ko, ‘I’m not gonna be young and sexy forever.’ So ayun, I said, ‘I have to give it a shot.’”