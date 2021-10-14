Rachel Peters gives birth to baby girl

MANILA – Rachel Peters has finally given birth.

On Wednesday, Peters’ husband, Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte, shared on social media three photos of their newborn daughter.

“I’m so in love with you. To God be all the glory,” wrote Villafuerte in the caption.

In a vlog released in May, the former beauty queen said she and Villafuerte were "over the moon" as they prepare to welcome their first child.

According to Peters, it was "not that easy" for her to get pregnant, saying it took "months of blood tests, trips to the doctor, and different treatments to balance out my hormones to even be able to begin trying for a baby."

"It was all worth it, though, because about a year later, we got the best news ever," she said.

Looking back, Peters acknowledged at that time that her pregnancy journey had not been "all flowers and sunshine," saying that "lots of tears were shed."

Nonetheless, both of them were "incredibly grateful for this blessing that's come at such a crazy time in the world, and we're so excited to see what the future has in store for us."

Peters and Villafuerte married in a civil ceremony held at the Supreme Court last July, which also coincided with their seventh anniversary as a couple.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.