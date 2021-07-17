Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony

Marking their 7th anniversary as a couple, former Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters and Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte married in a civil ceremony, the beauty queen shared Saturday.

On her Instagram account, Peters revealed the good news through a photo of her in a wedding gown and Villafuerte in a suit while standing inside the Supreme Court.

“Celebrated 7 years together by making it official,” she said in the caption.

In Instagram Stories, Peters confirmed that she and her politician husband tied the knot in a civil wedding ceremony in Manila.

Peters got engaged to Villafuerte in November 2019 after dating for five years.

In May, Peters revealed on Instagram she is pregnant.

“18 weeks of growing and loving you. You’re a dream come true our little chickpea,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo shows Peters sitting by the beach while showing off her little baby bump. She then made a vlog to open up about her pregnancy journey.

In the video, she narrated that she and Villafuerte decided to start a family after their marriage got postponed last year because of the pandemic.

