MANILA – Rachel Peters is pregnant.

The former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder revealed the wonderful news on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

“18 weeks of growing and loving you. You’re a dream come true our little chickpea,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo shows Peters sitting by the beach while showing off her little baby bump.

Several celebrities quickly sent their congratulatory messages for Peters including her fellow beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Young, Gazini Ganados, Maxine Medina, Samantha Bernardo, Jehza Huelar, Angelia Ong and actresses Anne Curtis, Sarah Lahbati, Andi Eigenmann and many more.

Peters got engaged to Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte in November 2019 after dating for five years. The two had to postpone their wedding due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It was in March 2020 when Peters, through Instagram, announced to the public that they were no longer pushing through with their wedding on their scheduled date.

"Everything is up in the air at the moment," she added. "We're happy, we're good, we're safe, that's what matters. And all our friends and family are safe, too."

At that time, Peters revealed that she and Villafuerte were supposed to tie the knot in Indonesia, recalling that everything was already set, from the flights and hotel accommodations down to the smaller details.

But a month before their wedding, quarantine measures were implemented to curb the spread of the virus.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in Miss Universe in 2017, finishing in the Top 10.