WATCH: Former Miss Universe PH Rachel Peters opens up about pregnancy journey

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters and her fiance, Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte, are "over the moon" as they prepare to welcome their first child.

In a video released on her YouTube page on Tuesday, the former beauty queen said she and her long-time boyfriend have decided to start a family after their marriage got postponed last year because of the pandemic.

"We had found the most perfect wedding venue and everything was working out until this pandemic hit. So even though our plans to get married had to be postponed for now, we decided to make some changes to our lifestyle with one goal in mind," Peters said, as Villafuerte finished her sentence by saying, "starting a family."

According to Peters, it was "not that easy" for her to get pregnant, saying it took "months of blood tests, trips to the doctor, and different treatments to balance out my hormones to even be able to begin trying for a baby."

"It was all worth it, though, because about a year later, we got the best news ever," she said.

In her vlog, Peters gave her viewers a glimpse of some of her emotional moments, such as the time when she was told by her doctor over the phone that she is finally pregnant.

The host also talked about spending most of her first trimester by herself, as Villafuerte had to return to Camarines Sur to fulfill his duties as a public servant.

This was the time, she said, when "reality started to kick in."

"Migz flew in for our first ultrasound but had to head back to the province for work a couple days later, leaving me with a tub of ice cream, sour candy, a big ass puzzle, and my overly active thoughts," she said.

"The doctor's orders were pretty simple, and that was bed rest until the end of the first trimester. This was really hard for me," she admitted. "Basically, I had to drop certain aspects of my lifestyle in an instant. I've always traveled a lot, loved hanging out with friends, sharing a coffee or bottle of wine. I worked out basically every day. And, of course, you can't forget the sushi and the cold cuts."

"Talking to friends about their experiences and watching videos of other expectant mothers on their journeys kept me sane in the couple of months I spent cooped up by myself."



Looking back, Peters acknowledged that her pregnancy journey so far is "not all flowers and sunshine," saying that "lots of tears were shed."

As she marks her fifth month, she said she is "grateful that our baby was actually pretty good to me."

"We are incredibly grateful for this blessing that's come at such a crazy time in the world, and we're so excited to see what the future has in store for us," she said.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.

She was also one of the hosts of the Metro Channel show "Beached" with Marc Nelson.

