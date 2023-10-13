Miss Grand International 2022 fifth runner-up Roberta Tamondong. Miss Grand International/Facebook



Roberta Tamondong has been tapped as a host of this year's Miss Grand International competition.

The Filipina beauty queen was appointed as fifth runner-up of last year's edition of the pageant.

Tamondong has so far hosted the Miss Grand International 2023 swimsuit competition in Vietnam on Thursday.

The said event will be held again on Saturday, October 14, as several candidates slipped and fell to the ground while strutting on a wet runway by the beach.

"Roberta, our MGI 2022 5th runner-up, was our host for the swimsuit competition yesterday. She will serve as our host throughout the pageant," organizers said in a Facebook post on Friday.

It was not made clear if Tamondong will also host the Miss Grand International coronation night on October 25, or only the pre-pageant competitions.

The Philippines' representative this year is Nikki de Moura, a 19-year-old model from Cagayan de Oro.

The country has yet to win the Miss Grand International title.