MANILA - The ABS-CBN documentary about a Filipina domestic helper who was enslaved in the United States for decades won in this year’s New York Festivals' World's Best TV & Film Awards.

“Fedelina: A Stolen Life” was given the silver medal in the Biography and Profiles category.

🙏🏼🥈🇵🇭 salamat Lord. Another award for our story on Nanay Fedelina, the Filipina domestic worker who was enslaved for over 60 years. Congrats team. Nanay’s story lives on. @NYFestivals silver medal. Rest in Power Nanay. #stophumantrafficking ❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/o4aj7sULm3 — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) October 13, 2021

Chronicling the story of octogenarian Fedelina Lugasan, “Fedelina: A Stolen Life” shows her grief and fear amid the cruelty of her employers and her eventual rescue through the collective efforts of fellow Filipinos and the US authorities.

But the story does not end there as it extends even to the time Fedelina got reunited with her long-lost family with whom she had not spoken for four decades.

Initially released in October last year on Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel and iWantTFC, the documentary’s aim is to enlighten Filipinos about the reality of human trafficking and hopes to inspire other victims and survivors that there is life after their suffering.